Brokerages Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Post $2.20 EPS

Brokerages expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) to post $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the highest is $2.27. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings of $2.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $9.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

WST traded down $8.11 on Monday, hitting $309.88. 362,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,401. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $288.12 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.