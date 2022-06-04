Brokerages Expect Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.83 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ BRLT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.80. 327,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $181,873.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 541,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,135,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $795,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $559,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $3,015,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $5,025,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

