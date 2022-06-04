Brokerages Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Equities analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report sales of $3.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.19 billion and the lowest is $3.06 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $3.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $12.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.27 billion to $12.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $14.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.04 EPS.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.76.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.28. 1,218,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,009. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,769,000 after purchasing an additional 351,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,813,000 after purchasing an additional 275,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,302,000 after purchasing an additional 360,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,027,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.