Brokerages Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Duluth posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLTH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Duluth from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Duluth in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Duluth in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Duluth by 318.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Duluth by 5.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTH traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.43. 175,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Duluth has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $339.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

