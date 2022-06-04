Brokerages Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $718.45 Million

Equities analysts expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) to announce $718.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $728.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $707.00 million. ITT reported sales of $691.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. ITT’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITT traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $74.42. 319,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,008. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.80. ITT has a 12 month low of $67.16 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

