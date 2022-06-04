Brokerages Expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Oceaneering International posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $446.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

OII opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,695,000 after purchasing an additional 151,313 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,040,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,416,000 after purchasing an additional 364,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Oceaneering International by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,627,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,159,000 after acquiring an additional 397,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Oceaneering International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after acquiring an additional 189,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

