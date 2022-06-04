Brokerages Expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Announce Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.96 and the highest is $3.29. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings per share of $2.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $11.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $14.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.19. 809,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,160. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

