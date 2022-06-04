Brokerages Expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Trevena posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trevena in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

TRVN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 454.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

