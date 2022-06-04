Brokerages Set Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target at $89.60

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

ALRM traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.12. 250,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,638. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.21. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $94.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.11.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $359,891.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,434. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,751,000 after acquiring an additional 109,416 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,892,000 after acquiring an additional 202,964 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,033,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,148,000 after acquiring an additional 115,606 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,366,000 after acquiring an additional 72,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,190,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

