Brokerages Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Target Price at $84.14

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 25.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BAND traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 432,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.35 million, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 0.92. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

