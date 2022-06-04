Brokerages Set Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Target Price at $79.75

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.38. 325,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,277. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average of $74.10.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 62.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.62 per share. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

