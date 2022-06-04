Brokerages Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Target Price at $6.95

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.95.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLAKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.90 ($8.49) to €8.00 ($8.60) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €5.50 ($5.91) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.45) to €7.00 ($7.53) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.65 ($7.15) to €7.25 ($7.80) in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. 33,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,285. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 43.59%. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa (Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.