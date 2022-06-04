Brokerages Set Genus plc (LON:GNS) Target Price at GBX 5,391.43

Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,391.43 ($68.21).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($56.93) price objective on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Genus alerts:

Genus stock opened at GBX 2,674 ($33.83) on Wednesday. Genus has a 52 week low of GBX 2,186 ($27.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,310 ($79.83). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,632.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,568.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 47.58.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.