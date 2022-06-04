Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target at $48.56

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 271.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after buying an additional 85,168 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 180.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

Shares of GPRE stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $35.64. 951,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,188. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.58. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $781.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

