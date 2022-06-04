Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target at $108.14

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of HAS traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.79. The stock had a trading volume of 577,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,642. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $80.72 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.13.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.09%.

In other news, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Hasbro by 115.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

