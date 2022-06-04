Brokerages Set Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) PT at $24.75

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $173.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -1.01. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $22.37.

Humanigen ( NASDAQ:HGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.17. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 4,882.88% and a negative net margin of 4,640.77%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell bought 173,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $340,452.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,066,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,810,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,726,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,600. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Murchinson Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,367,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 23,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 300,345 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,993,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Humanigen by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 417,276 shares during the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

