Brokerages Set OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Target Price at $9.50

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

OCFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 615,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after purchasing an additional 322,993 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 71,193 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 45,963 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OCFT remained flat at $$1.35 during trading hours on Friday. 3,234,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

