Brokerages Set Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) PT at $30.00

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

PERI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Perion Network in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

PERI stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 123,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. Perion Network has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $33.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. Perion Network’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $1,055,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,067,000 after acquiring an additional 63,852 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 62,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Perion Network by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

