Brokerages Set Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) PT at $20.50

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

RDEIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.51) to €20.50 ($22.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

