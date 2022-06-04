Brokerages Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target at $77.70

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDOC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,363,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,408,072. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $174.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

