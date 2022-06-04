Brokerages Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Target Price at $108.70

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,111. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average is $70.50. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.61. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $105.51.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,553 shares of company stock worth $1,023,653 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,197,000 after buying an additional 152,916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,306,000 after buying an additional 30,868 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

