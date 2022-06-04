Brokerages Set Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) PT at $171.50

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VWDRY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of VWDRY opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.0117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.12%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.56%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

