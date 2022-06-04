Brokerages Set Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Price Target at $8.92

Shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.92.

WEBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Weber alerts:

NYSE:WEBR opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. Weber has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. Weber’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weber will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Weber’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

In other news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEBR. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,327,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Weber during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

About Weber (Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.