BRP Inc. (DOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$90.15 on Friday. BRP has a twelve month low of C$73.74 and a twelve month high of C$129.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$100.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$99.53.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that BRP will post 11.9305514 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$128.00 price objective on BRP and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BRP from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$134.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$138.92.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

