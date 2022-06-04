Bryan A. Johnson Buys 7,500 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) insider Bryan A. Johnson bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $22,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,182.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of USX stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a market cap of $159.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USX shares. Stephens dropped their target price on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises (Get Rating)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

