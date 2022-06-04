BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Receives Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTGOF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BT Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 255 ($3.23) to GBX 270 ($3.42) in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 225 ($2.85) to GBX 220 ($2.78) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.71.

Shares of BTGOF opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. BT Group has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

