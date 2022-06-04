Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.61. Buckle has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 60,369 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,168,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

