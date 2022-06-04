Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 139.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,385 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.21% of Bumble worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Bumble by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Bumble by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 247,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 143,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bumble by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 89,493 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Bumble by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter worth $10,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Bumble stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $61.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

