Bunge (NYSE:BG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bunge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.56.

NYSE:BG opened at $112.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $9,860,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,666 shares of company stock worth $16,727,937. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after buying an additional 190,022 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 10.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Bunge by 0.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Bunge by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the third quarter worth about $1,147,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

