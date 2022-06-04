Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.75.
BURL stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.87. The company had a trading volume of 790,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,849. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $142.41 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.78.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 189,158 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
