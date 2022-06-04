Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.75.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.87. The company had a trading volume of 790,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,849. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $142.41 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.78.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 298,837 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 189,158 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.