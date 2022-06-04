Bytecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.93 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $12.93 million and approximately $13,952.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.90 or 0.00644640 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

