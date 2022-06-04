ByteNext (BNU) Reaches Market Cap of $338,352.94

ByteNext (BNU) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $338,352.94 and $6,449.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ByteNext has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 67.7% against the dollar and now trades at $872.29 or 0.02917895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.32 or 0.00439287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031813 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

