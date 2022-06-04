Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Insider Sells $7,679,000.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.58, for a total value of $7,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at $94,017,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $10,661,000.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total value of $6,192,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $6,904,706.08.

On Thursday, March 17th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $7,588,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $158.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.75. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.27 and a twelve month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 231,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,124,000 after acquiring an additional 55,737 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $16,840,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 985,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,079,000 after acquiring an additional 254,342 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

