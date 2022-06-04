Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $28.20 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 440,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,431 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $28,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 50,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $54.44 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

