Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $331.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.85 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

CVGW stock traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.84. 326,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

