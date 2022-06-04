Camden Capital LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,477,000 after buying an additional 321,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after purchasing an additional 41,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.42.

NYSE DUK opened at $111.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.16 and its 200 day moving average is $105.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $249,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,122 shares of company stock worth $1,301,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

