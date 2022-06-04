Camden Capital LLC Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEE opened at $78.69 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

