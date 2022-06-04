Camden Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.33 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

