Canaccord Genuity Group Trims BARK (NYSE:BARK) Target Price to $8.00

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut BARK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Shares of BARK opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. BARK has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $322.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63.

BARK ( NYSE:BARK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that BARK will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BARK by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BARK by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 449,997 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BARK by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 830,317 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BARK by 27,905.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,024,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BARK in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

