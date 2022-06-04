Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,303,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,270 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Corteva were worth $61,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,377,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,464,000 after purchasing an additional 117,704 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,236,000 after purchasing an additional 678,522 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,454,000 after purchasing an additional 348,613 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,719,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,403,000 after purchasing an additional 226,070 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.00 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

