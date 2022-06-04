Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72,046 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $64,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.09.

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $243.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $232.01 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.