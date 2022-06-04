Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 53,336 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,310,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 53,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $68,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

