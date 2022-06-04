Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of CBWBF opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $33.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

