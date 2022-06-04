Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGC. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cfra reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.00. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 53.23% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

