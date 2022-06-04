Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $27.16 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $27,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,717,000 after acquiring an additional 135,716 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,365,382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,316,576,000 after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 639,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.37.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $268.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $233.32 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

