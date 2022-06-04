Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $7.70 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. decreased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 59.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,525,000 after purchasing an additional 229,348 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,741 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 273.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 143,765 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 125.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,982.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

