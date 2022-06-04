Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. cut its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $9,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $5,404,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $1,984,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 122,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 28,921 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $43,428,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $4,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BHVN opened at $145.99 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $79.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at $575,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.73.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.