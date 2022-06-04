Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 3,602 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.72. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.72.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

