Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Sells 829 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,946,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.13.

NYSE:DE opened at $361.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $388.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.82. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $307.64 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,900 shares of company stock worth $94,258,197. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.