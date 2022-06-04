Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,333,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,229,592 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $32,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vale by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vale by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE opened at $18.54 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47.

A number of research firms have commented on VALE. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

